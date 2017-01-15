dsq
France: Soldier shoots machete attacker outside Louvre Museum in Paris
By Alphacit
A knife-wielding man attacked French soldiers on patrol Read story
Paris: Un militaire blessé lors d'une attaque au Carrousel du Louvre
By Alphacit
L’assaillant a attaqué une patrouille de militaires Read story
Paris: Emmanuel Macron en visite au salon des Entrepreneurs
By sadakphotographer
Une édition qui met la jeunesse à l'honneur Read story
Netherlands: Protest over travel ban in The Hague
By FrederikEnneman
Demonstrators gather at the Malieveld Read story
Mexico: Thousands attends Caribbean series opening ceremonies in Culiacan
By NortePhoto
Baseball's Caribbean Series is paying its second visit to Culiacán Read story
Colombia: Anti-bullfighting protest draws thousands onto Bogota's streets
By ofsanabria
Protesters took to the streets as bullfighting returned to the city for the first time in four years Read story

Pakistan: First snow of the season hit Quetta

By watanpaal
Snowfall broke the previous 12-year-record this weekend Read story
