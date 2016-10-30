dsq
London: New Year ’s Eve fireworks on the River Thames
By see_li
Mayor Sadiq Khan is among the spectators Read story
Malaysia: Light and Motion Festival in Putrajaya
By mustaqimkhairuddin
Celebrating New Year's Eve Read story
Taiwan: Fireworks on Taipei 101 to celebrate the new year
By DanielMShih
A dazzling sky as new year's countdown begins Read story
Paris: Antifascist march against all forms of racism
By Kamila_Stepien
Thousands march from Saint-Bernard-Saïd Bouziri Square Read story
Spain: Town of Ibi celebrates annual festival of Els Enfarinats
By salvagarrigues
People battle each other with flour, eggs and firecrackers Read story
Taiwan: Supporters and opponents of same-sex marriage rally
By Jose_Lopes_Amaral
Legislative passes amendment supporting marriage equality Read story

France: 'Feasts of Lights' in Saint Maixent L'Ecole

By M.GARDE
Town is colorful at night in time of holiday season Read story

UK: Animals enjoy Christmas gifts at ZSL London Zoo

By see_li
The holiday season isn't just for humans Read story
London: Red carpet at The Sun Military Awards

London: Red carpet at The Sun Military Awards
By richgold
Michael Fallon, Theresa May and more attend Read story
