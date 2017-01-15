dsq
NYC: LGBTQ Community protests Trump at historical Stonewall Inn
By tkocreative
Thousands took to the streets Read story
DC: Thousands protest outside Capitol against Trump's immigration order
By Lauryn_Gutierrez_of_Rewire
Thousands gathered across the country Read story
United Kingdom: Thousands march against President Trump's travel ban in London
By Ian_Davidson
Organizers condemn the US travel ban as an appalling attack on human rights Read story
France: Hundreds protest President Trump's travel ban in Paris
By foobiker
A week of protest around the world Read story
United Kingdom: Thousands march against President Trump's travel ban in London
By londisland
Organizers condemn the US travel ban as an appalling attack on human rights Read story
France: Soldier shoots machete attacker outside Louvre Museum in Paris
By Alphacit
A knife-wielding man attacked French soldiers on patrol Read story

Pakistan: First snow of the season hit Quetta

By watanpaal
Snowfall broke the previous 12-year-record this weekend Read story
