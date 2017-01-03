dsq
Paris: Nouvelle manifestation des motards contre les restrictions de circulation
By Alphacit
Paris: Nouvelle manifestation des motards contre les restrictions de circulation
Les motards se mobilisent contre l’entrée en vigueur de la zone de circulation restreinte de Paris Read story
Egypt: Court rejects transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
By Suhail_Saleh
Egypt: Court rejects transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
Many Egyptians celebrate with tears Read story
London: Winter lights festival in Canary Wharf
By londisland
London: Winter lights festival in Canary Wharf
Various installations are set across the area Read story
France Handball 2017: Belarus wins against Saudi Arabia in group C
By NDii_CDP
France Handball 2017: Belarus wins against Saudi Arabia in group C
The Belarusians won 26-29 Read story
Virginia: Lexington holds its first MLK parade despite controversy
By heardfc
Virginia: Lexington holds its first MLK parade despite controversy
Lexington holds its first ever Martin Luther King parade Read story
Poland: US troops deployed at Russia's doorstep
By Kamila_Stepien
Poland: US troops deployed at Russia's doorstep
Thousands of soldiers stream into Poland in one of the largest deployments of US forces in Europe since the Cold War Read story

News
Life

UK: London Zoo counts animals for annual stocktake

UK: London Zoo counts animals for annual stocktake
By see_li
London Zoo staff are out in force as it carries out its annual stocktake of animals Read story
Weather

Pakistan: First snow of the season hit Quetta

Pakistan: First snow of the season hit Quetta
By watanpaal
Snowfall broke the previous 12-year-record this weekend Read story
Entertainment

UK: Princess Royal Anne visits London Boat Show

UK: Princess Royal Anne visits London Boat Show
By see_li
Event hosted at ExCel venue from January 6-15 Read story
Celebrities

London: Red carpet at The Sun Military Awards

London: Red carpet at The Sun Military Awards
By richgold
Michael Fallon, Theresa May and more attend Read story
Sports

France Handball 2017: Germany hammer Chile 35 -14

France Handball 2017: Germany hammer Chile 35 -14
By NDii_CDP
They led 17 -6 at half time before cruising to a 35-14 win Read story
