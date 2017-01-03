The 1st Newzulu Reporter Awards ("Newzulu Awards") seeks to award the most outstanding contributions in regards to its newsworthiness and its compelling attributes.

Award recipients will be chosen in five categories: News, Celebrity, Entertainment, Sports, and an overall Reporter of the Year selected by a jury appointed by the Global Newzulu Editorial Team. This decision will be binding and final.

The Award recipient in each category will be awarded $1000. A contributor who wins a category Award may or may not also win the Newzulu Reporter of the Year Award.

Newzulu will be the sole declarer of the official recipient of the award in each category. All contributors and nominees are subject to verification by Newzulu and must meet all eligibility requirements including the execution and return of all necessary releases, or they may be disqualified. The decisions of Newzulu will be final and binding.

The Newzulu Reporter Awards are open to Newzulu contributors who are residents of Citizenside and are 18 years of age or older. Newzulu will begin receiving contributions for the Newzulu Reporter Awards on September 1st, 2013. The deadline for contributions is June 30th, 2014. The recipients of the Newzulu Awards will be announced on July 15, 2014.

By submitting stories to Citizenside France, contributors are bound by the Terms of Use of Newzulu. Newzulu reserves the right to publish all submissions on its site and subsidiaries.

Newzulu reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any contributor and/or void the votes of any individual who directly or indirectly tampers with the voting process and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Newzulu Awards. Newzulu assumes no responsibility for any error, omissions, interruption, deletion, defect or delay in operation with transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or allegation of submissions.

Newzulu is not responsible for any problem or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, equipment or software, failure of any vote to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, phone lines, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to a participant s computer related to or resulting from participation in the Newzulu Awards.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A PARTICIPANT OR USER TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE NEWZULU AWARDS IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSORS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

In the event of sabotage, acts of God, terrorism or threats thereof, computer virus or other events or causes beyond Newzulu’s control, which corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the voting process, Newzulu reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify entrants and/or modify, cancel or suspend the Newzulu Awards. False or deceptive votes and/or acts will render the respective contributor ineligible. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Citizenside France account at time of the Newzulu submission. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of any potential winner, the potential recipient will be deemed to be the authorized account holder of the Citizenside France account at time the upload issue was submitted. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned an account by Citizenside France. A potential recipient must, if asked, provide Newzulu with satisfactory proof that he/she is the authorized account holder associated with the Newzulu contribution at issue.