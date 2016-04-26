dsq
Newsletter
Log in Sign up
Upload
In partnership with :
Netherlands: Protest over travel ban in The Hague
By FrederikEnneman
Share
Netherlands: Protest over travel ban in The Hague
Demonstrators gather at the Malieveld Read story
Colombia: Anti-bullfighting protest draws thousands onto Bogota's streets
By ofsanabria
Share
Colombia: Anti-bullfighting protest draws thousands onto Bogota's streets
Protesters took to the streets as bullfighting returned to the city for the first time in four years Read story
France Handball 2017: France defeat Norway to win sixth world title
By NDii_CDP
Share
France Handball 2017: France defeat Norway to win sixth world title
The French won 33-26 Read story
Spain: Revelers and Joaldunaks take part in carnival in Ituren
By taxilari
Share
Spain: Revelers and Joaldunaks take part in carnival in Ituren
The carnival is a local annual tradition Read story
Colombia: Anti-bullfighting protest draws thousands onto Bogota's streets
By ofsanabria
Share
Colombia: Anti-bullfighting protest draws thousands onto Bogota's streets
Protesters took to the streets as bullfighting returned to the city for the first time in four years Read story
France: Kurdish people demonstrate for Abdullah Öcalan in Marseille
By Citizenstaff
Share
France: Kurdish people demonstrate for Abdullah Öcalan in Marseille
At the call of the Democratic Center of the Kurdish Community Read story

What is Citizenside?

Newzulu.com lets you share and break news around the world as it happens. Upload your news through the web or through our apps. Download the app for iOS or Android

Download Citizenside for iOS and Android! Download it from APP STORE Download it from GOOGLE PLAY www.adzulu.lu
News
Life
Weather

Pakistan: First snow of the season hit Quetta

Pakistan: First snow of the season hit Quetta
By watanpaal
Share
Snowfall broke the previous 12-year-record this weekend Read story
Entertainment
Celebrities

London: Red carpet at The Sun Military Awards

London: Red carpet at The Sun Military Awards
By richgold
Share
Michael Fallon, Theresa May and more attend Read story
Sports
Most viewed
Most commented
Most voted
Newscalls
Australia votes in federal election this Saturday Upload Stream now
Australian voters will head to the polls on Saturday, July 2 for the federal election, which will fill all 226 seats in the... Read story
Vigil for victims of Brussels terror attack Upload Stream now
Attacks in Brussels today left 30 people dead and hundreds wounded. Will your town be holding a vigil for the victims? If... Read story
Super Tuesday voting Upload Stream now
Super Tuesday is here! If you are going to the polls to vote today, share your videos with us to help our coverage of the... Read story
Junior doctors protest in London Upload Stream now
Junior doctors will be going on strike today throughout England for the first time in 40 years. Will you be attending the... Read story
UK Boxing Day Dip Upload Stream now
Brave swimmers gathered today for the annual Redcar Boxing Day dip on December 26, 2015 at 11 am. Were you there? Please... Read story