dsq
Newsletter
Log in Sign up
Upload
Stream now
In partnership with :
California: Bear river overflows after winter storm hits Golden state
By plumaslaker
Share
California: Bear river overflows after winter storm hits Golden state
The storm brought flooding and forced hundreds of evacuatiokns Read story
Athens: Kurds commemorate 4th anniversary of assassination of activists in Paris
By Nicolas_Koutsokostas
Share
Athens: Kurds commemorate 4th anniversary of assassination of activists in Paris
Three women were killed in 2013 Read story
Mexico: Protest against 20 percent gasoline price hike in Nezahualcoyotl
By Irving_Cabrera_Torres
Share
Mexico: Protest against 20 percent gasoline price hike in Nezahualcoyotl
Protests erupted across the country against the fuel price increases Read story
Thailand: Flood invades popular vacation destination Ko Tao
By Rebecca_Coomes
Share
Thailand: Flood invades popular vacation destination Ko Tao
Severe flooding continues to dampen south Thailand Read story
Thailand: Flood invades popular vacation destination Ko Tao
By Rebecca_Coomes
Share
Thailand: Flood invades popular vacation destination Ko Tao
Severe flooding continues to dampen south Thailand Read story
Drôme : Mise en route progressive de la centrale nucléaire du Tricastin
By Christophe_Estassy
Share
Drôme : Mise en route progressive de la centrale nucléaire du Tricastin
L'unité de production n°3 a été reconnectée le 30 décembre. Read story

What is Citizenside?

Newzulu.com lets you share and break news around the world as it happens. Upload your news through the web or through our apps. Download the app for iOS or Android

Download Citizenside for iOS and Android! Download it from APP STORE Download it from GOOGLE PLAY www.adzulu.lu
News
Life

UK: London Zoo counts animals for annual stocktake

UK: London Zoo counts animals for annual stocktake
By see_li
Share
London Zoo staff are out in force as it carries out its annual stocktake of animals Read story
Weather
Entertainment

UK: The Voice UK stars hit red carpet in London

UK: The Voice UK stars hit red carpet in London
By richgold
Share
Jennifer Hudson and others pose at Millbank Tower Read story

UK: Thousands take part in London New Year's Day parade

UK: Thousands take part in London New Year's Day parade
By see_li
Share
The annual parade drew thousands of people on the first day of the year Read story
Celebrities

London: Red carpet at The Sun Military Awards

London: Red carpet at The Sun Military Awards
By richgold
Share
Michael Fallon, Theresa May and more attend Read story
Sports
Most viewed
Most commented
Most voted
Newscalls
Australia votes in federal election this Saturday Upload Stream now
Australian voters will head to the polls on Saturday, July 2 for the federal election, which will fill all 226 seats in the... Read story
Vigil for victims of Brussels terror attack Upload Stream now
Attacks in Brussels today left 30 people dead and hundreds wounded. Will your town be holding a vigil for the victims? If... Read story
Super Tuesday voting Upload Stream now
Super Tuesday is here! If you are going to the polls to vote today, share your videos with us to help our coverage of the... Read story
Junior doctors protest in London Upload Stream now
Junior doctors will be going on strike today throughout England for the first time in 40 years. Will you be attending the... Read story
UK Boxing Day Dip Upload Stream now
Brave swimmers gathered today for the annual Redcar Boxing Day dip on December 26, 2015 at 11 am. Were you there? Please... Read story